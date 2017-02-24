Several News Organizations Blocked from White House Press Briefing

February 24, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Press Briefing, White House

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– CNN and other news organizations were blocked Friday from an off-camera White House press briefing, CNN reports.

There was no immediate explanation from the White House.

 The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Politico were also excluded from the meeting, which is known as a gaggle and is less formal than the televised Q-and-A session in the White House briefing room.

The Associated Press and Time magazine boycotted the briefing because of how it was handled. The White House Correspondents Association is protesting.

The conservative media organizations Breitbart News, The Washington Times and One America News Network were allowed in.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Angel de Jesus says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    fascism

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. videosnark says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Yeah, nothing ever goes wrong when the government controls information
    .

    Reply | Report comment

