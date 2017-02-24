Several News Organizations Blocked from White House Press Briefing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– CNN and other news organizations were blocked Friday from an off-camera White House press briefing, CNN reports.
There was no immediate explanation from the White House.
The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Politico were also excluded from the meeting, which is known as a gaggle and is less formal than the televised Q-and-A session in the White House briefing room.
The Associated Press and Time magazine boycotted the briefing because of how it was handled. The White House Correspondents Association is protesting.
The conservative media organizations Breitbart News, The Washington Times and One America News Network were allowed in.
One Comment
fascism
Yeah, nothing ever goes wrong when the government controls information
