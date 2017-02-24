Thurgood Marshall: Legal Giant & Baltimore Giant

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Dozens of schools are named in his honor and so is the airport that serves Baltimore and Washington. Thurgood Marshall was born in Baltimore and became the first African American justice on the United States Supreme Court.

Friday in honor of Black History Month Ron Matz reports he’s being honored once again in the neighborhood where he grew up on Pennsylvania Avenue.

There’s applause for the new tribute to Marshall, which was unveiled on the grounds of the Avenue Bakery, around the corner from where the justice was born.

“I’m from Baltimore. I’m from this community and one of the people that I think we don’t celebrate enough is Thurgood Marshall,” says James Hamlin, owner of Avenue Bakery.

Artist Stuart Hudgins created the montage and others celebrating other civil rights icons from Baltimore.

“This community grew up some of the big change people who influenced politics and entertainment. We had national institutions that had their beginnings right here in Baltimore,” says Hudgins.

Law professor Larry Gibson is the author of Young Thurgood and says most legal historians call Marshall the most important american lawyer of the 20th century.

“There’s no person who had more lasting impact on the shaping of our law, particularly our constitutional law,” says Gibson.

The new mural not only recognizes the legacy of Thurgood Marshall it celebrates the rich history of the Baltimore neighborhood.

“We had the Royal Theater within walking distance. We had restaurants that you could sit down and enjoy a meal. We had churches,” says Hudgins.

And Thurgood Marshall, a legal giant who made history.

Marshall became the first African American justice on the Supreme Court in 1967. He was appointed by President Lyndon Johnson and served on the high court for 24 years.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook