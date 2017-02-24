Woman Dies In West Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is dead following a house fire in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue Wednesday.
Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.
They found heavy smoke conditions on the first floor of the three-story rowhouse.
After putting out the blaze, they found an unresponsive woman during their search of the home. She was transported to a local hospital.
On Thursday, at 3:54 p.m., the woman died. She has been identified as 57-year-old Miriam Wright.
Her cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
