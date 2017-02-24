Woman Dies In West Baltimore House Fire

February 24, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is dead following a house fire in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

They found heavy smoke conditions on the first floor of the three-story rowhouse.

After putting out the blaze, they found an unresponsive woman during their search of the home. She was transported to a local hospital.

On Thursday, at 3:54 p.m., the woman died. She has been identified as 57-year-old Miriam Wright.

Her cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia