1 Arrested in High-Speed Chase with Baby in Car

OAKLAND, Md. (AP) — Three people, including a baby, were taken to a hospital following a 12-mile high-speed chase in Oakland.
The Cumberland Times-News reports that the pursuit began at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday when deputies tried to stop a car driven by Corey Austin James Bircher, but he sped away and officers chased after him in their patrol cars. The chase lasted for roughly 12 miles, and at times reached speeds of 90 miles per hour. The sheriff’s office says that Bircher struck deputies’ cars several times during the chase, and that a deputy was injured.
Bircher, the other passenger and the baby were taken to a hospital and released. Bircher is being charged with driving on a suspended license, attempting to elude a police officer, assault and other charges.
