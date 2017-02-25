2 Killed in Early Morning Anne Arundel Co. Crash

February 25, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department, Fatal crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two are dead after being struck by another vehicle early Saturday morning in Crofton, according to Anne Arundel Police.

Around 2:28 a.m., Reginald Donovan Dunn was traveling northbound on Crain Highway in a Dodge Charger when a Nissan Altima, occupied by Marcus Nicholas Spriggs and Jasmine Lee Mastin, attempted to cross the highway.

The Charger struck the passenger side door of the Altima, thus sending it into a tree and pole.

Spriggs and Mastin were both declared dead at the scene. Dunn was transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but speed and alcohol use by Dunn are suspected as contributing factors police say.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia