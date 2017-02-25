2 Killed in Early Morning Anne Arundel Co. Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two are dead after being struck by another vehicle early Saturday morning in Crofton, according to Anne Arundel Police.
Around 2:28 a.m., Reginald Donovan Dunn was traveling northbound on Crain Highway in a Dodge Charger when a Nissan Altima, occupied by Marcus Nicholas Spriggs and Jasmine Lee Mastin, attempted to cross the highway.
The Charger struck the passenger side door of the Altima, thus sending it into a tree and pole.
Spriggs and Mastin were both declared dead at the scene. Dunn was transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation but speed and alcohol use by Dunn are suspected as contributing factors police say.
