Baltimore Police Kills Dog After it Attacked 3 Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police killed one dog and incapacitated another after they reportedly attacked three children.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Edgecombe Circle for a dog bite.

Officers observed two aggressive and unconfined pit bulls and attempted to secure the dogs in a back yard.

Both dogs charged at the officers. The officers shot the dogs, killing one of the dogs, and incapacitating the other.

Three children were attacked by the dogs prior to police’s arrival, two boys, ages 9 and 7, and a 6-year-old girl. Each suffered small scratches and lacerations, and were treated by Baltimore City Medics.

Each of the children’s parents declined to have the children transported to a hospital.

Early investigation revealed the children were playing in the area when one of the dogs jumped its fence while the other dog was able to squeeze through its fence.

The dogs’ owners were located. Animal control was contacted and arrived at the scene a short time later. The deceased dog was taken by animal control and the injured dog was released back to its owner.

No officers were injured in the incident.

