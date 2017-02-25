First Warning Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore and the surrounding counties are expecting showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m., according to WJZ’s Meteorologist Tim Williams.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. A high near 70 and south wind 14 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

The areas under the severe thunderstorm watch are Washington D. C., Anne Arundel, Howard, Baltimore, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Washington, Harford, Calvert, Charles, Talbot and St. Mary’s Counties, along with Baltimore City, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

Carroll County and Frederick County are in a thunderstorm warning effect until 2:45 p.m.

A tornado warning is in effect for south central Anne Arundel County in central Maryland, northwestern Calvert County in southern Maryland, southeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland, and northeastern Charles County in southern Maryland.



For tonight, showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

