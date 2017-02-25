Harsh Wind, Rain, Hail Storms Make Way Through Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather sweeps through Central Maryland. Powerful winds, hail, and torrential rain cause some big messes all over the Baltimore area.

The wild weather was widespread, with hail and wind reports coming in from all over the state.

The storm moved in fast. Powerful winds and relentless rain come down hard on central Maryland.

In Harford County, a metal barn roof is blown off its frame. A backyard canopy ripped out of concrete and a huge tree carving a hole in a driveway.

Not what Angie Gullion expected to come home to.

“We got home just after it had happened. Still heavy rain and wind and hail,” she says.

A tree that’s estimated to be about 100 years old, was completely uprooted and it was no match for high winds during the storm.

“My first impression was praying that there were no cows under that tree”

In Baltimore City: hail the size of ping-pong balls, and quarter-sized hail reported in Carroll and Baltimore Counties.

In Waldorf, Near La Plata — a possible tornado touched down, ripping apart buildings and trees.

In Harford County, it’s still unknown what phenomenon caused so much damage to this family farm.

A mess, they say, but not the worst case scenario.

“Thankful that the good lord above kept everybody safe, all the animals safe, and it’s just property. It can be replaced,” says Gullion.

The National Weather Service has received many reports from northern Virginia and eastern Pennsylvania.