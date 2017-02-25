FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect

Police Capture Attempted Murder Suspect Fleeing from Scene

February 25, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Annapolis Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Annapolis police captured a man connected to an attempted murder running away from the scene early Saturday.

At 4:55 a.m. officers responded to the area of Bywater Road for reports of shots fired.

While officers were checking the area a caller reported a shooting inside a home in the 500 block of Annapolitan Lane. A man was found and investigators learned the victim was shot inside the home by someone he knows

Officers located the suspect running away near Annapolis Walk Drive and Belle Drive.  The suspect threw a handgun to the ground as officers approached him.  He was then arrested.

The suspect, Miguel Chacon Mendez, 28, of Annapolis was charged with first and second degree attempted murder and other related charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Shomar Johnson at 410-260-3439.  You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.  If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia