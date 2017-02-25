Police Capture Attempted Murder Suspect Fleeing from Scene

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Annapolis police captured a man connected to an attempted murder running away from the scene early Saturday.
At 4:55 a.m. officers responded to the area of Bywater Road for reports of shots fired.
While officers were checking the area a caller reported a shooting inside a home in the 500 block of Annapolitan Lane. A man was found and investigators learned the victim was shot inside the home by someone he knows
Officers located the suspect running away near Annapolis Walk Drive and Belle Drive. The suspect threw a handgun to the ground as officers approached him. He was then arrested.
The suspect, Miguel Chacon Mendez, 28, of Annapolis was charged with first and second degree attempted murder and other related charges.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Shomar Johnson at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
