Weather Blog: Saturday Thunderstorm

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– While this line is not expected to be strong to severe along and west of the Appalachians during Saturday morning, this line is likely to intensify east of the Appalachians as it quickly slides eastward during the afternoon due to a warm and moist air mass in place.

This line is expected to reach some of the western portions around 12 to 1 p.m., Baltimore and D.C. around 3 p.m. and the Delmarva Coast between 5 and 6 p.m. Folks should be alert for lightning, brief but heavy downpours along with the chance for hail and strong to damaging winds. Could there be an isolated tornado? Due to a more stable marine layer and storms arriving by and after sunset, this line is expected to weaken near the Delmarva Coast with a mainly heavy rain threat.

There could still be a few strong wind gusts. This strong line of storms will occur ahead of a strong cold front which will quickly drop temperatures for Saturday night.

There may still be a few showers around behind the front during the evening hours before drier weather returns for the second half of the night with some clearing.

