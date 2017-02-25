Weather Blog: Storm With Heavy Wind And Hail Move Through Area

A line of severe thunderstorms rolled through this afternoon and they are beginning to make their exit off to the east. Many of these storms produced strong winds and even hail.

The severe thunderstorm watch has been canceled for central Maryland and as the remainder of the storms continue to press east, the watch will likely be canceled for the Eastern Shore as well.

The storms are associated with a potent cold front pushing through the region. Behind the front… much colder air.

It might come as a shock to the system for some tomorrow (because we have been so mild) but really we will just be closer to where we should be for this time of year.

Look for sunny skies on part two of the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Monday will be a little milder than Sunday and in the upper 50s with times of clouds and sun.