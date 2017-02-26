City Bike Share Doubling Bikes On Fleet, Giving Jobs To Homeless Vets

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready for more rides around Baltimore on the city’s bike share program, and the driving force behind this change are veterans.

Within just a matter of months of launching bikes here in Baltimore, the company behind the movement is expanding from 250 bikes to 500.

One of the missions for Corps Logistics is embedded in the name. Every employee is a veteran, with some being given a second chance.

“What started to give jobs to veterans has actually morphed into something even greater,” said Jim Duffney, CEO of Corps Logistics. “And what we do here in Baltimore is we help homeless veterans, and that’s even a greater thing.”

Now Corps Logistics is expanding its imprint, with an additional 250 bikes being rolled out onto the streets of Baltimore in May.

Some of the vets maintain the bikes, others work in customer service.

And that’s not all. As the company prepares to amplify its reach into Richmond, Virginia and Park City, Utah, veterans are growing along with the company.

“He came and took a group of veterans who deals with, and gave everyone a second chance,” said Ivan Baylor.

“After I left the military, I felt like I wasn’t giving back to my community,” said Angel Frias. “I wasn’t giving back to my country, as much, so I kind of lost sense of purpose. So joining back an organic station that’s giving back to the community, is a great feeling.”

This week, the company showed off its new workspace, which Sagamore Development donated.

The goal is to eventually hire 100 veterans in the next 18 months, and there will also be 30 new stations across the city.

Corps Logistics also received a contract in Howard County for 70 bikes.

