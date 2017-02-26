Dog, Cat, Rabbit Die In Mobile Home Fire

February 26, 2017 9:58 AM

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal says a dog, cat and rabbit were killed in a Cecil County blaze.

No humans were home at the time of the fire, which broke out in a mobile home in Port Deposit at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say they believe the fire originated in the kitchen though the cause is still under investigation. Officials are estimating roughly $10,000 in damages.

