Police: Man Shot At Brother, Missed, Hit Female Family Member

February 26, 2017 2:47 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been taken into custody after police say he shot at his brother, but missed, and hit a female family member in the foot.

The Baltimore Police Department was called at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, about a shooting in the 2200 block of W. Saratoga St.

Responding officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the foot. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation found that two brothers had been arguing, when one of the brothers took out a gun.

That man then fired at his brother, but missed, and hit a female family member in the foot. Police say the victim had nothing to do with the argument.

The shooter has been taken into custody, but police have not released any further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221.

