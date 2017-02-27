Annapolis Police Investigating Bomb Threat At Jewish Day School

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Jewish Day School this morning.

Police say it happened just before 10 a.m. Monday morning at Aleph Bet Jewish Day School on the 1100 block of Spa Road. Police say school staff reported they received a phone call saying there was an explosive device in the school.

This threat comes as the Jewish Community Center in Owings Mills is one of several Jewish Community Centers to receive bomb threats today. The threats were found to “hoax” threats by authorities.

Police responded, and children and staff were evacuated from the building. The Annapolis Fire Department’s Bomb Squad responded and investigated.

Police say officers and K-9 units checked the building and did not find any such devices. Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units assisted in the search.

“There has been an increase in threats to the Jewish community over the recent months,” acting Annapolis police chief Major Scott Baker said in a statement.

“We take these threats seriously and we will work to identify those responsible and toward a successful prosecution.”

Police say this incident is being investigated by the Annapolis Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office and say it is unknown if this incident is related other similar incidents around the country.

