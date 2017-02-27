Authorities Shut Down Suspected Heroin Distribution Center

COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

February 27, 2017 11:29 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force was able to shut down a suspected heroin trafficking operation that was being run out of a local home.

Their investigation led them to serve a search warrant at a home in the 7500 block of E. Howard Rd., in Glen Burnie.

During their search, authorities report finding 57 Oxycodone pills, heroin, paraphernalia indicating distribution of heroin, nearly $45,000 in cash, and a stolen gun.

Earl Colclough was arrested and charged with multiple counts of CDS possession, distribution, and firearms related charges.

