Authorities Shut Down Suspected Heroin Distribution Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force was able to shut down a suspected heroin trafficking operation that was being run out of a local home.
Their investigation led them to serve a search warrant at a home in the 7500 block of E. Howard Rd., in Glen Burnie.
During their search, authorities report finding 57 Oxycodone pills, heroin, paraphernalia indicating distribution of heroin, nearly $45,000 in cash, and a stolen gun.
Earl Colclough was arrested and charged with multiple counts of CDS possession, distribution, and firearms related charges.
