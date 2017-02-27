Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Baltimore

St. Patricks Day is drawing nearer, and is there a better place than Baltimore to celebrate with your friends? Delicatessens, restaurants and pubs all provide some good options for corned beef and cabbage in Charm City. Many of these places are rich in Irish history and have become staples in Baltimore communities. When going out finding some of the best food should be top priority. This list will help you narrow down your choice and your taste-buds will thank you for doing so.
328 North Charles
Baltimore, MD 21201
(410) 539-7504
www.MickoSheas.com
A beautiful and vibrant midtown hang out makes Mick O’ Shea’s Irish Pub the place to be.This traditional Irish pub serves whiskey, of course with a side of Celtic music throughout the week. This pub has a versatile menu and serves breakfast as well as lunch specials. This spacious pub gives enough entertainment with trivia nights to keep people coming back every week. The pub also gives a good selection of corned beef and cabbage egg rolls with whiskey mustard. From fire roasted chicken to the ruben, you will find nothing but the best service and food located in charm city.
Valley Village Shopping Center
9107 Owings Mills
Baltimore, MD 21117
(410) 363-3353
www.Lennysdelicatessen.com
This cafeteria-style delicatessen provides all-day breakfast and baked goods as well as prepared meals and sizable sandwiches. Known by customers as an around-the-corner deli that is friendly and enjoyable lean corned beef. Savory meals such as corned beef and cabbage are just a few options that customers love. From the cloak and dagger to the Ruben, Lenny’s Delicatessen is the spot for the Owings Mills/Pikesville area.
5801 Pulasky Highway
Baltimore, MD 21205
(410) 483-2379
www.chapspitbeef.com
Located off of Pulaski highway, Chaps Pit Beef is standing tall and strong with its statements of having carnivore heaven and a place that puts smoked deliciousness on a bun. Great service, solid food, and delicious taste are what keep customers coming back for more.
Historic Fells Point
1700 Thames Street
Baltimore, MD 21231
(410) 653-6600
www.slaintepub.com
This pub provides a unique Irish twist on brunch. The Fells Point pub provides a great atmosphere and one of the best breakfasts in town. The full bar upstairs makes for a casual atmosphere, and their diverse menu covers the traditional favorites as well as a few surprises (think poutine and burgers). For corned beef and cabbage you can’t go wrong with this authentic fare.
301 S. Ann St.
Baltimore, MD 21231
(410)342-0826
www.facebook.com/BendersFellsPoint
Known by some as the diamond in the rough, Benders Sports Bar provides awesome drinks, a great place for social gathering as well as a friendly staff. This high energy, local establishment encourages loud conversation to accompany their corned beef and cabbage, which is considered the best.