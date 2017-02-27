Boater Found Dead Near Maryland Bridge

COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

February 27, 2017 1:58 PM
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A missing boater has been found dead near the Patuxent River Bridge in southern Maryland.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say the body of 41-year-old Scott L. Suder of Huntingtown was discovered near his capsized boat in Calvert County on Sunday afternoon.

Police say Suder was last seen about noon Saturday just before a storm came through the area. Nearby residents called authorities after spotting the overturned boat the following morning.

Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson says a state police helicopter, officers, divers and the Coast Guard searched the river for most of the day. They found Suder’s body along the shoreline, and his 16-foot skiff was found in about four feet of water.

Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket.

An autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.

