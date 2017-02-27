Core Cycle Studio’s Grand Opening Profits Go To One Love Foundation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When a Baltimore County woman was murdered by her ex-boyfriend at the University of Virginia seven years ago, it started a national movement fighting violence in relationships.

As Mike Schuh reports, a new business is helping to keep the One Love Foundation growing.

That’s the organization that sprouted after Yeardley Love, a Notre Dame Preparatory School alum and senior lacrosse star three weeks shy of graduating, was killed by George Wesley Huguely V.

“We take the information about healthy and unhealthy relationships and bring it to the population,” says Bridget Marshall, the foundation’s community development coordinator.

On Monday, fees for the Grand Opening day of Core Cycle in Timonium were actually donations for that cause.

“We have 110 people coming in today and everyone is acutely aware of it and the whole day is being donated to them,” says Heather Chilcot, the studio’s owner.

“We actually just hit an incredible milestone with 100,000 people reached with the escalation workshop,” says ???

In all, the studio will donate $5,000 today.

“We are very much a grass roots organization, we raise all of our own funds and every dollar counts,” says ??? “We will continue to look for relationships with them and hopefully the relationship continues.”

