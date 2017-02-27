First Baltimore City Public School Student Wins Full-Tuition Scholarship To Stevenson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High school students preparing to go to college are eagerly anticipating news from their prospective schools.

For one Baltimore City Student, the university she is hoping to attend has news for her that is more than she could have ever imagined!

Julia Wingard, a student at Benjamin Franklin High School, is one of 10 prospective students to receive a full-tuition scholarship at Stevenson. She learned of the news in the middle of her AP English class,.

“I am so grateful,” Julia says, “I honestly wasn’t expecting it!”

Julia will be the first person in her family to go to college.

“She is just such a fantastic student,” says her teacher, Elena Walsh. “I have been lucky to teach her over the past few years and I’m so proud of her!”

News of her fellowship is a surprise to her mother, too.

“I’m proud of her,” says her mother, Gloria Lewis. “I got her here, but she did all the work.”

Julia earned the highest SAT score in her school, is one of only four students to pass the AP Government exam, and is the first Baltimore City Public School student to win this award.

