Maryland JCC One Of Multiple Centers To Receive Bomb Threat Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Rosenbloom Owings Mills Jewish Community Center was one of several centers on the east coast that received a bomb threat Monday.

According to the JCC of Greater Baltimore, the center got the bomb threat by telephone just after 10 a.m.

This is just one of many recent threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country that authorities believe to be “hoax” threats.

A search of the building was conducted and nothing was found. The JCC was not evacuated Monday, and the Baltimore County Police Department confirms the scene was cleared just after 11 a.m.

David Posner, director of strategic performance at JCC Association of North America, released the following statement after Monday’s threats:

“Anti-Semitism of this nature should not and must not be allowed to endure in our communities. The Justice Department, Homeland Security, the FBI, and the White House, alongside Congress and local officials, must speak out – and speak out forcefully – against this scourge of anti-Semitism impacting communities across the country. “Actions speak louder than words. Members of our community must see swift and concerted action from federal officials to identify and capture the perpetrator or perpetrators who are trying to instill anxiety and fear in our communities. “We remain grateful to local law enforcement who continue to serve our communities and ensure that our JCCs and schools remain safe and open for business as the vital community institutions they are.”

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact info@jcc.org.

