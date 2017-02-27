Maryland K9 To Receive Body Armor Thanks To Donation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland sheriff’s office K9 will receive a protective vest after the sheriff’s office received a donation from a non-profit organization.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office K9 Pinky will get a bullet and stab protective vest in about eight to ten weeks, following a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Pinky’s vest is sponsored by Valerie Wood, and will be embroidered with “Vest in honor of Ralph ‘Woody’ Wood and Buster.” Pinky, who began her career with CCSO in March 2015, is the sheriff’s office’s only bloodhound.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a Massachusetts charity established in 2009, that is trying to give protective vests and other assistance to K9s across the U.S.
The charity has already handed out more than 2,300 protective vests.
For more information on Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., or to donate, call (508) 824-6978, go to http://www.vik9s.org, or send mail to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.
