COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 50 Years Ago, A Nun Murdered — WJZ Has The Shocking New Developments, Tonight At 11

Maryland K9 To Receive Body Armor Thanks To Donation

February 27, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: K9, K9 Body Armor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland sheriff’s office K9 will receive a protective vest after the sheriff’s office received a donation from a non-profit organization.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office K9 Pinky will get a bullet and stab protective vest in about eight to ten weeks, following a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Pinky’s vest is sponsored by Valerie Wood, and will be embroidered with “Vest in honor of Ralph ‘Woody’ Wood and Buster.” Pinky, who began her career with CCSO in March 2015, is the sheriff’s office’s only bloodhound.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a Massachusetts charity established in 2009, that is trying to give protective vests and other assistance to K9s across the U.S.

The charity has already handed out more than 2,300 protective vests.

For more information on Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., or to donate, call (508) 824-6978, go to http://www.vik9s.org, or send mail to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia