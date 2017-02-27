Meet WJZ’s 2017 Black History Oratory Competition Winner: Jeremiah Pearl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One Baltimore teen joins the ranks of 23 others, as he takes the top honor during this year’s WJZ Black History Oratory Contest.

He’s an all-around great and inspiring 18-year-old. He’s an all around good student, athlete, and now the winner of the WJZ’s Black History Oratory Contest.

Calvert Hall College High School Senior Jeremiah Pearl is the winner of the 24th Annual Black History oratory contest, emceed by Meteorologist Tim Williams.

This has been part of WJZ’s continuing community commitment for years. Jeremiah took the top honor over using a quote of Harriet Tubman, competing against more than 20 other area high school students. Jeremiah says using Tubman’s quote was inspired by the hearing the word “hopelessness” during the 2015 unrest in Baltimore City.

“To gain a clear understanding of how we can make a difference, it is important for us to understand how we can incorporate virtues of, strength, patience, and passion,” says Jeremiah in his speech.

In the first part of his oration, Jeremiah used part of the quote: “Every great dream begins with a dreamer.”

“What are your dreams?” Marcus Washington asks Jeremiah.

“My dream is really to be an inspiration to others,” he says.

“I want to look back with a smile and say, I sent the elevator back down, when people sent it down for me to come to the top. That’s what it’s all about, helping others.”

Jeremiah says when he heard his name as the winner, “It was a sigh of relief. It was like, all this hard work yes, and knowing that it paid off, and people actually heard it.”

A task tackled and conquered by this Calvert Hall senior football player, actor, Eagle Scout and now WJZ Black History Oratory Contest Winner.

Jeremiah has been accepted to five colleges and has plans of working in media. Jeremiah’s prizes include a $300 dollars from WJZ and a $2,000 dollar scholarship from Toyota Financial Services.

