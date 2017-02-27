Mom Caught With Loaded Gun While Escorting Kids To BWI Gate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Virginia woman was arrested at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Friday after being caught with a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint while taking her children to their gate.
The TSA reports the woman did not have a ticket to fly, but had a gate pass to escort her children to their gate.
Authorities found a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with six bullets in the mother’s handbag.
She told TSA officials she forgot she had her loaded gun with her while she was escorting her children.
The gun was confiscated, and the woman was arrested on state weapons charges.
Click here for details from the TSA on how to properly travel with a firearm.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook