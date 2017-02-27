‘Operation Broken Heart’ Leads To 57 Arrests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 57 people were arrested on outstanding warrants as multiple law enforcement agencies went to nearly 250 homes to serve those warrants.
“Operation Broken Heart” was conducted last week, with some of the 57 people arrested having warrants for first-degree assault, robbery, carjacking, violation of a court order, and first-degree burglary.
Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office got assistance from the US Marshall Service, Prince George’s County Police, Bladensburg, Greenbelt, Capitol Heights, Glenarden, and District Heights Police Departments, along with the Maryland National Capital Park Police Department, Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, and Prince George’s County Public Safety Communications.
Authorities went to 244 addresses to serve warrants, which resulted in 57 arrests and the closing of 60 outstanding warrants.
Three of the arrests were for owed child support payments totaling $38,551.
