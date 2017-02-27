2-27-16: PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up

ESPN lacrosse announcer and voice of High School Lacrosse Booker Corrigan joins Ed and Rob for a new feature called the PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up.

Booker Corrigan talks about the latest match ups for both public and private school teams.

“You can not talk private school girl’s lacrosse without acknowledging the great work Chris Robinson’s done at McDonogh, 155 straight wins.” They’ve beaten Roland Park Country School three straight years in the finals.

Another match up to look out for is Loyola vs Calvert Hall which Corrigan says is always a “dog fight.”

The Monday Morning Match Up is proudly presented by PNC Bank.