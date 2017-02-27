COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 50 Years Ago, A Nun Murdered — WJZ Has The Shocking New Developments, Tonight At 11

2-27-16: PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up

February 27, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: High School Lacrosse, Monday Morning Match-Up, PNC Bank, PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up

ESPN lacrosse announcer and voice of High School Lacrosse Booker Corrigan joins Ed and Rob for a new feature called the PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up.

Booker Corrigan talks about the latest match ups for both public and private school teams.

“You can not talk private school girl’s lacrosse without acknowledging the great work Chris Robinson’s done at McDonogh, 155 straight wins.” They’ve beaten Roland Park Country School three straight years in the finals.

Another match up to look out for is Loyola vs Calvert Hall which Corrigan says is always a “dog fight.”

 

To hear the full report from Today’s 101.9 listen below:

You can also tune in below to hear the match ups on Mix 106.5:

 

 

The Monday Morning Match Up is proudly presented by PNC Bank.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia