Police Release Surveillance Video Of Burglary Suspect

February 27, 2017 1:38 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect, and has released surveillance video of the crime.

Police say the burglary took place at 2 a.m., on February 21, in the 200 block of N. Calvert St.

The suspect stole seven radio handsets that have a total value of $2,000. No further details were released about the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2240, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app.

