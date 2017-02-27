COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

SW Baltimore Home Destroyed By Fire

February 27, 2017 5:19 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A southwest Baltimore home is considered a total loss after a fire started in the house Monday afternoon.

Baltimore City Fire Department crews arrived on scene and worked to get the blaze under control.

Fire crews say the second floor did collapse inside the home.

There were people inside home on Parksley Ave. when the fire started, but authorities say they were able to get out, and no injuries were reported.

