SW Baltimore Home Destroyed By Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A southwest Baltimore home is considered a total loss after a fire started in the house Monday afternoon.
Baltimore City Fire Department crews arrived on scene and worked to get the blaze under control.
Fire crews say the second floor did collapse inside the home.
There were people inside home on Parksley Ave. when the fire started, but authorities say they were able to get out, and no injuries were reported.
