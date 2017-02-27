COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

The Ravens Are Finished With Safety Matt Elam

February 27, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Drug Charges, Matt Elam, Safety

Ravens safety Matt Elam was arrested over the weekend on drug charges. Elam becomes a free agent on March 9 and after that it’s goodbye.

The Ravens issued a statement following his arrest making clear that they will not re-sign him saying, “We are aware of the arrest of Matt Elam. Matt is not in our plans for the 2017 Ravens.”

Ryan Mink from the Baltimore Ravens staff joined Ed and Rob to discuss a bit more about the situation.

Mink says, “He was only going to be a Raven for about two more weeks. the writing was on the wall. He’s a guy that just hasn’t worked out for a variety of reasons. I think the Ravens are saying, ‘we’re done with Matt…we’re done here.'”

Elam might be able to sign on with some team if he’s willing to take a minimum-salary deal. But it’s possible that he has played his last game, thanks to problems both on the field and off.

