Warm Weather Forces Wisp To Close Early

Baltimore (WJZ) – While most Marylander’s are enjoying the warm temperatures this winter, ski resorts are getting heated.

Wisp Ski Resort in Garrett County announced on their Facebook page that the resort is now closed for the season.

Due to the historic and unseasonably warm rainy weather, snow tubing, ice skating and skiing conditions have… https://t.co/dU1Do7unXQ — Wisp Resort (@WispresortMD) February 27, 2017

The post says, “Due to the historic and unseasonably warm rainy weather, snow tubing, ice skating, and sking conditions have deteriorated to a degree that we must close for the season. The forecast for the next several days calls for continued high temperatures in the upper 50’s with more rain. There is no sign of any winter weather over the next several weeks.”

The resort says they will continue to operate their Mountain Park activities including archery and aerial rope courses.

The post goes on to say, “Thanks to everyone for making the most of an interesting season.”

Maryland has seen record high temperatures reaching the mid to upper-70’s throughout the month of February.

