COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 50 Years Ago, A Nun Murdered — WJZ Has The Shocking New Developments, Tonight At 11

Warm Weather Forces Wisp To Close Early

February 27, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: Wisp Ski Resort

Baltimore (WJZ) – While most Marylander’s are enjoying the warm temperatures this winter, ski resorts are getting heated.

Wisp Ski Resort in Garrett County announced on their Facebook page that the resort is now closed for the season.

The post says, “Due to the historic and unseasonably warm rainy weather, snow tubing, ice skating, and sking conditions have  deteriorated to a degree that we must close for the season. The forecast for the next several days calls for continued high temperatures in the upper 50’s with more rain. There is no sign of any winter weather over the next several weeks.”

The resort says they will continue to operate their Mountain Park activities including archery and aerial rope courses.

The post goes on to say, “Thanks to everyone for making the most of an interesting season.”

Maryland has seen record high temperatures reaching the mid to upper-70’s throughout the month of February.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia