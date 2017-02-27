WEATHER BLOG: Another Warm Up On The Way

Hi Everyone!

A bit of a jolt when walking out the door this A.M. with a temp, at that time, of 29°. About 11 degrees chillier than Sunday morning. But, as for temps, it is not chillier numbers we are discussing today but another warm up coming our way. Yesterday 46°. Today up to 58°. The Mid 60’s tomorrow, and the mid 70’s, again, on Wednesday. How eye catching are these numbers, and how eye catching have they been? Check this out.

Normally when folks approach me to discuss weather in the Winter the subject is snow. When are we getting snow? Over the past two weeks that conversation has morphed into a discussion of the temperatures. All temps.

I think when we crush the numbers for this month, at the end of the day tomorrow, you will see a tie for the all-time record number of days, at or above, 70°. This will tie numbers set in 1976. One word, three letters, “WOW!!”

Pretty good reason to talk thermometer and opposed to a ruler in the snow. (And yes I do, DO, think we will see some snow before it’s over. Of course it will prob be 70+° the next day-LOL!!)

MB!!