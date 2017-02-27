Weather Blog: Warmer Temps Back Again This Week

COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!   WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 50 Years Ago, A Nun Murdered — WJZ Has The Shocking New Developments

February 27, 2017 9:54 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

A milder, and cloudy Monday, after a chilly and frosty start. We reached the low to mid 50’s after lows in the 20’s. Tomorrow, a warm front will cross the region with a few showers, but a jump in our temperatures back into the mid-60’s!

On Wednesday, we may approach a near record high once again, with the record at 80, we expect to get into the upper 70’s! A cold front, very much like we saw on Saturday, will kick up some possible severe thunderstorms later in the day, before it turns cooler at night. Cooler air will move in on Thursday, and even colder air on Friday, when a few wet snowflakes are possible. We expect a milder weekend, however. Bob Turk

