2nd Suspect Wanted For Killing Pet Turtle During Burglary Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say the second suspect accused of needlessly killing a pet turtle during a burglary has been arrested.

Michael Kennard Jones was arrested after someone called police after seeing him walking in the 1300 block of North Milton St. Tuesday morning.

The other suspect, 24-year-old Calvin Krasheen Fogg, was arrested back on February 17.

Fogg and Jones are accused of entering a home in the unit block of Barnwell Court in Parkville, through an unsecured ground floor window during the overnight hours of January 20.

The two stole gift cards, jewelry, electronics, and other items.

Before leaving, one of the suspects reportedly removed a pet turtle, Donatella, from her aquarium home, and impaled her with a knife-sharpener.

The resident returned to find her home ransacked, and Donatella dead on the floor.

