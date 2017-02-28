Baltimore Artists Getting To Meet With ‘International Tastemaker’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are hundreds of studios and even more working artists already in Baltimore, and due to reasonable rent and a vibrant community, even more are coming.

WJZ’s Mike Schuh found that some are getting a huge boost with visits from a couple of superstars in the art world.

It makes artist Amy Sherald happy to see her studio walls bare.

She’s mixing up some paint to take to New York, as her art is now at a gallery there.

It’s amazing work that is getting attention, but she thinks one piece needs a little touch up.

“It’s a pain, but I’ve got to do it,” she said.

An hour before she heads north, the equivalent of royalty walks in her studio.

It’s Mera Rubell.

She and her husband Don have one of the largest art collections in the world.

“She’s an international tastemaker in terms of visual arts,” said Cara Ober.

Ober publishes the Bmoreart Journal, and brought Mera and the BMA’s new director into Amy’s studio, and the questions are fascinating.

“Did you paint that painting with you’re old heart or your new heart? That’s not a question you can ask many artists. That is a unique question,” said Mera Rubell.

Amy had a heart transplant, but that’s another story altogether.

“I painted it with my old heart,” says Amy.

This is a get to know you session, not only with Amy, but with 21 other Baltimore artists. In all, they will tour the studios of 22 Baltimore artists.

“So the two of them have a really amazing international perspective and network,” said Ober.

A network which could change the lives of these artists.

Amy says there was a time – pre-heart transplant – when her art was still developing, that she would have been nervous.

“You know, you get a little more confident, right? You’re a little less scared, because you know your own power,” said Amy.

The powerful searching for even more powerful artists.

