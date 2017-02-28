Now’s the time to do something wild. Become a member of the Maryland Zoo. For new animals, new exhibits, and new member only offers! This spring experience bobcats for the first time in a brand new home right here in Baltimore. Join now and save big. Elephant big! Get 12 months of free admission, plus a herd of deep discounts and the best member benefits in town. 2017 is the time to encounter wildlife, and pocket some even wilder savings. Get close to penguins, lions, giraffe and more! Become a Zoo member today at marylandzoo.org/join