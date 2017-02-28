Expectations for President Trump’s First Address to Congress

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– President Donald Trump will give his first address to a joint session of Congress. Many Marylanders hope he focuses on some key issues to better the lives of the people.

WJZ wanted to get a diverse group of people to listen to their concerns. Voters who are Democrats, Republicans, and independents from the City and the counties gave a wide array of opinions.

Expectations and tensions are running high ahead of President Trump’s first joint speech to Congress. Tackling topics from health care to immigration.

WJZ wanted to know what Marylanders want to hear from the president.

“Don’t lie to people,” said Korean War veteran Gerard O’Connor, who voted for Clinton but said he’ll give Trump a chance. “He needs an opportunity to serve the people and I think he can do it.”

Fellow vet Havana Coleman is worried about a proposed increase in military spending.

“I have been to wars and I have seen enough what wars can do,” Coleman said.

“I want him to lay out a little more concrete plans.,” said Republican Henry Baxter, who believes the president’s hard line stance on immigration are on the right track. “The people who want to kill us– if he doesn’t do something to protect us, we are all at risk.”

“He is thinking about putting up a wall,” said Queen Baker, who is having a hard time trusting the president. “I listen to him all the time. Because I never know if I have to get up and run.”

The economy is also top of mind, but the president continues to polarize, and young voters like Taylor McDermott hope his historic address will bring unity.

“Unifying people. And bringing the people together. So that way, we can get this done,” McDermott says.

Democrats will give their response Tuesday night through Steve Beshear, the former governor of Kentucky, a deeply red state, and one Donald Trump won by a very large margin.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will be at Tuesday’s speech as the guest of the Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger.

