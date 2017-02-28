Fmr. Firefighter Charged With Stealing From Volunteer Fire Dept.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The former treasurer of a Maryland volunteer fire company has been arrested on charges that he stole thousands by using the fire company’s bank account to make personal purchases.
The investigation into Mark Allan Widgeon began back in 2013, when the Showell Volunteer Fire Company reported a theft.
At that time, Widgeon was a volunteer firefighter and treasurer for the Showell Volunteer Fire Company.
During their investigation, authorities found that from 2009 to 2012, Widgeon had stolen thousands of dollars by making personal transactions with the Showell Volunteer Fire Company’s bank accounts.
He was arrested on February 25, and given a $50,000 bond.
