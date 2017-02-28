COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 50 Years Ago, A Nun Murdered — WJZ Has The Shocking New Developments

Fmr. Firefighter Charged With Stealing From Volunteer Fire Dept.

February 28, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Showell Volunteer Fire Company

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The former treasurer of a Maryland volunteer fire company has been arrested on charges that he stole thousands by using the fire company’s bank account to make personal purchases.

The investigation into Mark Allan Widgeon began back in 2013, when the Showell Volunteer Fire Company reported a theft.

At that time, Widgeon was a volunteer firefighter and treasurer for the Showell Volunteer Fire Company.

During their investigation, authorities found that from 2009 to 2012, Widgeon had stolen thousands of dollars by making personal transactions with the Showell Volunteer Fire Company’s bank accounts.

He was arrested on February 25, and given a $50,000 bond.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia