Man Arrested, Charged In Fatal Baltimore Stabbing

February 28, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder and various assault charges after a stabbing in a home in the 5600 block of Greenhill Avenue Monday night.

Detectives believe the victim, who has not been identified, and suspect, 51-year-old Timothy Spicer, were involved in an argument inside the house. During the argument, they say Spicer stabbed the victim.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m. and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

