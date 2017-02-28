COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!   WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 50 Years Ago, A Nun Murdered — WJZ Has The Shocking New Developments

Maryland Senate Nixes Opt-Out Bill On Animal Dissections

February 28, 2017 4:34 AM
Filed Under: Maryland Schools
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has cut down a bill that would have allowed students to opt out of animal dissections.The measure brought a spirited debate during the Senate’s session Monday night before it was rejected.

Sen. Ron Young, a Frederick County Democrat, says animal dissections are no longer necessary. He also says alternative methods are cheaper, and 18 other states allow students to opt out.

But Sen. Nancy King, a Montgomery County Democrat, says local school boards can address the issue better than state lawmakers.

Republican Sen. Stephen Hershey, of the Upper Shore, noted that the measure required school officials to come up with alternative plans, just two months after the bill would have taken effect in July.

Only 13 senators voted for the bill. Thirty senators voted against it.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia