Nani, National Aquarium’s Eldest Dolphin, Dies At 44

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium says its eldest Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, Nani, has died.
The aquarium reports that Nani began behaving unusually on Monday, and although they provided care immediately, Nani passed away Monday evening.
The cause of death for the 44-year-old dolphin is currently being investigated.
Nani, who was born in the wild and came to the National Aquarium in 1990, was the matriarch of their colony, and the mother of two of the seven other dolphins at the aquarium: Beau and Spirit.
The National Aquarium is set to create the first North American dolphin sanctuary in Florida or the Caribbean in 2020.
