Nokia Bringing Back ‘Dumb Phone’ From Year 2000

Baltimore (WJZ)- In a world of smart devices, Nokia is dumbing it down and bringing back an old favorite.
HMD rolled out a new line of the so-called “dumb phones” at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday.
The Nokia 3310 first launched back in September of 2000, only allowing users to take calls and send texts. The new phone remains simple, but does include a few new features. The new version comes in bright new colors, it weighs less than it had originally and now features a color screen, two mega-pixel camera and a micro-SD slot. The new hone will also allow users to surf the web.
The 3310 offers 22 hours of talk time and a full month of standby. The phone will be sold at about $50 per phone.
