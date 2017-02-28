COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

Police: Man Suffers Graze Wound When Officer Shoots Him

February 28, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: Prince George's County Police Department

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (AP) — Prince George’s County police say an officer responding to a reported domestic dispute shot a man who was armed with a knife.

The department says on its Twitter account that the incident occurred about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in Camp Springs. Authorities say the man who was shot suffered a graze wound to his thigh that was not considered to be life-threatening.

The officer was not hurt.

Police offered no information on how the shooting occurred.

 

