Police: Man Suffers Graze Wound When Officer Shoots Him

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (AP) — Prince George’s County police say an officer responding to a reported domestic dispute shot a man who was armed with a knife.
The department says on its Twitter account that the incident occurred about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in Camp Springs. Authorities say the man who was shot suffered a graze wound to his thigh that was not considered to be life-threatening.
The officer was not hurt.
Police offered no information on how the shooting occurred.
