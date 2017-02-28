Police Respond to Harford Co. Boys High School Basketball Brawl

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were required to break up a fight at a boys basketball game Tuesday.

The altercation was between Harford Technical High School and Elkton High School.

The argument began verbally and evolved into a physical altercation around 7:34 p.m.

Deputies requested additional assistance to respond to Harford Technical High School in an effort to clear the gymnasium.

Additional deputies quickly cleared the gym. During the exchange, a teenage boy was knocked unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. He was conscious and alert during the ride.

No additional injuries were reported and no property was damaged. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

