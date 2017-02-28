COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 50 Years Ago, A Nun Murdered — WJZ Has The Shocking New Developments

Ravens Have Fewest Picks In Seven Years Heading Into 2017 Draft

February 28, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Draft, Baltimore Ravens, NFL, NFL Draft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will enter the 2017 NFL draft with the least amount of picks since 2010.

The Ravens have seven picks this year. Baltimore gained a third-round compensatory pick on Friday for losing All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele in free agency last offseason.

The Ravens gave their seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2015 trade for wide receiver Chris Givens.

The last time the Ravens had this few amount of picks was seven years ago.

Here are the Ravens’ seven draft picks in the 2017 draft:

First round: No. 16 overall

Second round: No. 48 overall

Third round: Nos. 80 and 99 overall

Fourth round: No. 123 overall

Fifth round: No. 160 overall

Sixth round: No. 200 overall

The draft will take place April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia