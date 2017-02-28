Ravens Have Fewest Picks In Seven Years Heading Into 2017 Draft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will enter the 2017 NFL draft with the least amount of picks since 2010.

The Ravens have seven picks this year. Baltimore gained a third-round compensatory pick on Friday for losing All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele in free agency last offseason.

The Ravens gave their seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2015 trade for wide receiver Chris Givens.

The last time the Ravens had this few amount of picks was seven years ago.

Here are the Ravens’ seven draft picks in the 2017 draft:

First round: No. 16 overall

Second round: No. 48 overall

Third round: Nos. 80 and 99 overall

Fourth round: No. 123 overall

Fifth round: No. 160 overall

Sixth round: No. 200 overall

The draft will take place April 27-29 in Philadelphia.