Ravens TE Ben Watson Donates $10K To Home For Paralyzed Player

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson has donated $10,000 to a fundraising effort to help build a home for a paralyzed college football player.
The former wide receiver at Southern University, Devon Gales, suffered a spinal cord injury during a kickoff return against Georgia in September 2015. Now, the University of Georgia is looking to raise $500,000 to build an accessible home for Gales.
Watson played at Georgia from 2001 to 2003. “I had the opportunity to meet Devon at a Georgia game in 2015 and was impressed by his determination courage and resilience,” Watson said.
Watson shared a tweet about his donation to the cause and encouraged other former Georgia players like A.J. Green, Todd Gurley, Malcolm Mitchell and Geno Atkins to contribute as well.
Gales fractured his C6 vertebrae and has spent the majority of his time rehabilitating at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. Georgia’s campaign to raise money to build Devon Gales’ family an accessible home has already raised $20,000.