Supporters Of Banning Fracking In Maryland To Hold Rally

February 28, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Fracking

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of banning hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland are holding a rally.

The rally and news conference are scheduled for Tuesday, before a hearing is held in the state capital on legislation to ban fracking.

The measure is getting a hearing before the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.

Some who don’t want to ban fracking entirely favor extending a moratorium. A current moratorium is set to expire in October. But some say fracking should be allowed, because it would create jobs in western Maryland.

Opponents say pollution risks are too high.
