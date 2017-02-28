Weather Blog: Much Needed Rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A much needed area of rain moving across the region on another mild day.
Tomorrow we will be in a very warm air mass with near record high temperatures in the upper 70’s! A cold front will be approaching the region later in the day and will likely fire up strong or even severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.
A colder and drier air mass will follow on Thursday. On Friday, along with chilly temperatures, a weak and fast moving clipper will likely cause a period of rain and in some areas wet snow at times before ending later in the day.
Friday night, we will drop into the low 20’s! Sunny, bit chilly air for Saturday then a warm-up on Sunday! Watch out for those storms tomorrow!
