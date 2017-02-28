COLLEGE PRIDE: Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Photos!

WJZ EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 50 Years Ago, A Nun Murdered — WJZ Has The Shocking New Developments

Weather Blog: Showers Moving Through Tuesday Night

February 28, 2017 3:13 PM By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under: Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Showers and a steadier rain will move through Tuesday night.

More rain is on the way Wednesday, along with temperatures soaring to near record highs. Right now, the forecast high for March 1 is 78 at BWI and the current standing record is 80 (set back in 1972). These unusually warm temps will help to fuel some thunderstorms expected to roll through the area Wednesday evening.

Some of the storms may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has our region under the “slight risk” category for severe weather tomorrow. The main threat will be for damaging winds. Now is a great time to go ahead and download the CBS Baltimore Weather App so that you have a way to get your weather alerts.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Chelsea Ingram
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia