Weather Blog: Showers Moving Through Tuesday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Showers and a steadier rain will move through Tuesday night.

More rain is on the way Wednesday, along with temperatures soaring to near record highs. Right now, the forecast high for March 1 is 78 at BWI and the current standing record is 80 (set back in 1972). These unusually warm temps will help to fuel some thunderstorms expected to roll through the area Wednesday evening.

Some of the storms may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has our region under the “slight risk” category for severe weather tomorrow. The main threat will be for damaging winds. Now is a great time to go ahead and download the CBS Baltimore Weather App so that you have a way to get your weather alerts.

