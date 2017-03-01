Body Of Missing Maryland Man Found In River

WJZ BREAKING: 7 Baltimore Police Officers Charged In Racketeering Conspiracy

March 1, 2017 1:30 AM

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Frederick police have found the body of a missing 25-year-old man floating in the Monocacy River.

The Frederick Police Department said in a news release that authorities recovered the body of Matthew Thomas Delash on Tuesday morning after a passer-by alerted an officer.

Delash, a Woodsboro resident, had been reported missing on Monday.

Frederick police Sgt. Andrew Alcorn says there were no signs of injury on Delash’s body. The body is going to undergo an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

