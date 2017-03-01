Bodyguard Skips Broadway & Lands in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The movie the Bodyguard was the second most popular movie in the world the year it was released. It’s Whitney Houston soundtrack went on to become the all-time top selling soundtrack.

Those are pretty big shoes to fill, but as Mike Schuh reports, a Broadway musical has skipped Broadway, and has landed in Baltimore.

There’s a new Bodyguard. Whitney’s character is on stage in Baltimore, played by R&B star Deborah Cox.

She nails it. Her years of award winning performances pay off. She’s paired with TV and movie actor Judson Mills.

They explain to WJZ how they bring their gifts to the stage, while not straying too far from what the audience, familiar with the movie, expects to see.

“Although we’re trying to replicate something to some degree, a lot of people haven’t seen the movie, it’s been a minute since it’s been around, so I think the more of ourselves we put into it and the more you hold true to your own craft and path the more likely you are to come up with something that it truly enjoyable,” says Mill.

While Cox is a recording star in her own right, she is able to channel Whitney Houston.

It seems like it is Whitney up on stage.

“I don’t change the melody a lot and I try to stick with telling the story and I think once I stay there and focus on that storytelling and then it just comes out,” says Cox.

For both of them, this is their first time on a touring show one that is a marathon lasting into 2018.

Audiences are getting seeing them at the beginning of the run.

If successful, there’s a possibility the Broadway show, will actually open on Broadway.

The show runs through Sunday night.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook